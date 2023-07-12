Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer's monumental Grand Slam record to set up heavyweight Wimbledon semifinal clash

For the first time at Wimbledon 2023, defending champion Novak Djokovic trailed in a match, as he lost the opening set against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match on Centre Court late on Tuesday night. But just when the Rublev look inspired at a first-ever act at the Championships, Djokovic responded in brutal fashion. On any other day, against any other opponent, the Russian probably could have scripted a win. But for a man who has been synonymous with the tournament over the last couple of years, he needed much more. Djokovic eventually scripted a 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 win to book his spot in the semi-final. Novak Djokovic now has as many Grand Slam quarterfinal wins as Roger Federer(REUTERS)

With the win, Djokovic remains in course of a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, going level with Roger Federer, fifth trophy in a row and a Open Era record-scripting 24th Grand Slam. It also lifted him to the No.1 spot in the ATP Live Rankings, albeit with Carlos Alcaraz yet to play his quarterfinal match against Holger Rune on Wednesday, who could in turn reclaim his spot with a win.

However, the stat that illustrated the importance of Djokovic's win on Tuesday was that he levelled Federer's tally of 46 for the most men's singles Grand Slam semi-final appearance in Open Era. Rafael Nadal stands second with 38 such appearances. 12 of those have come at Wimbledon with only Federer (13) standing ahead of him.

It was also his 66th win at Grand Slam against a top-10 player, two more Federer, still the best ever by a player in men's singles since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973.

The numbers only outline that fact that Djokovic is and has been the man to beat at Wimbledon. And the Serb enjoys the challenge.

"I love it. I think any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you. I think it is a privilege, as Billie Jean [King] said. Pressure is part of what we do, it's part of our sport. It's never going to go away..."I know that they want to get a scalp, they want to win. But it ain't happening, still," he added with a laugh. "Very humble!"

Shot at redemption for Jannik Sinner

In 2022 quarterfinal, Jannik Sinner had come close to breaking Djokovic's reign when he went two set up early in the match on Centre Court, but failed to withstand the pressure the 36-year-old put as the latter bounced back claim a win.

Come Thursday, Sinner, who defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets earlier on Tuesday to reach his first ever Grand Slam semi-final, will have a shot of redemption as he faces Djokovic next. The Serb however holds a 2-0 record.

