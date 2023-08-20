Djokovic's million-dollar reaction to 'Wimbledon' query as Serb seeks revenge against Alcaraz in Cincinnati Open final

The results of the Wimbledon final last month was reminiscent the Pete Sampras-Roger Federer moment from 2001. The mind-boggling five-setter win for Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court, the venue where Novak Djokovic never lost since 2013, was hailed as a passing-the-torch moment. But while ardent supporters of the Serb argued against it, Djokovic will have the chance to prove them right on Sunday night at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre when he takes on the Spaniard in the rematch of the Wimbledon final for the Cincinnati Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz leads the H2H tie 2-1 against Novak Djokovic

It was a showdown that fans waited for all week, and that is what they have been served. Despite playing his first tournament since that heartbreaking loss, on his first ever return to the US soil in two years and with a brutal draw in hand, Djokovic scripted a rampaging run to the final, having not lost a single set.

On Saturday, after Alcaraz pulled off a Houdini act against Hubert Hurkacz, fending off match point and bouncing back from 1-4 down in the tie-break of the second set, Djokovic humbled two-tine ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev.

Moments after the win, amid the Kings Island fireworks, Djokovic was asked the single-most important question with a mention of the Wimbledon final and the 36-year-old, who was all smiles, gave a stunning reply during the on-court interview.

“It’s great. It’s amazing for the sport, No. 1 and No. 2 in the world facing each other again in the final of a big event,” Djokovic said after beating Zverev in the semi-finals. “This is I guess what everybody wanted and expected in the beginning of the tournament, so here we are.”

A brewing rivalry?

This will be the third time Alcaraz and Djokovic will face each other this season - with the Spaniard losing in the French Open semis after suffering from cramps, but avenged his loss in the Wimbledon final a month later. Overall, they have faced each other three times on ATP tour with Alcaraz beating Djokovic in their first ever meeting back in 2022 Madrid Open semis.

The 94-time tour-level titlist had earlier laughed off at the suggestion of a brewing "rivalry" between the two before they met at the Wimbledon final, but admitted to a change of opinion ahead of the Cincinnati meeting. "It seems like it’s turning into a rivalry. I’m loving it," he said.

Djokovic will be aiming for his third Cincinnati title, after 2017 and 2019, and a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 trophy. The win on Sunday could also see him become the oldest ever winner in Ohio. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who has retained his world No. 1 ranking by virtue of reaching the final, will be aiming for his fifth ATP 1000 title and third this year after wins in Indian Wells and Madrid Open.

