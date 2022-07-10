'Let's go to a nightclub and go nuts': Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios bromance takes off ahead of Wimbledon showdown

The Wimbledon men's finalists Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios engaged in a fun banter ahead of the showdown on Sunday. The two tennis stars agreed to meet for dinner after the finale, with the the winner of the contest footing the bill. The exchange between the two took place during an Instagram chat and as per reports the two met at practice, and took the conversation to social media.

Djokovic said: "It took you five years to say something nice about me," to which Kyrgios responded: "But I defended you when it mattered."

The Serb added: "You did, I appreciate that," to which Kyrgios asked: "We friends now?" It was then the former world number one made the offer to meet.

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," he said to which the Australian responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

Djokovic will be playing his seventh Wimbledon final, while Kyrgios will be featuring in his first. Out of the seven times, the Serb has won the elite grass court competition six times and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, had never reached the semifinals prior to this stint at the Wimbledon. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

