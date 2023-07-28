Novak Djokovic retirement expected to be ahead of Rafael Nadal as Serb's mother fuels speculation

Tennis world has just moved on from the retirement of Roger Federer, which hit them last September in London, before being hit by Rafael Nadal, who admitted that 2024 could possibly be hi last. But it seems, the last of the Big Three - Novak Djokovic - is preparing to shock fans across the globe as his family has sparked retirement speculation. And if the words of his family are true, it could possibly happen even before Nadal would return for his last professional year on tour.

Novak Djokovic reacts as he speaks during a press conference in the Media Theatre at the Broadcast Centre following his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz on the last day of Wimbledon(AFP)

In May earlier this year, when Nadal withdrew from Roland Garros 2023 owing to a hip injury which kept him off the court for majority of the season, he revealed that the following year would be his last. The announcement came just eight months after he witnessed longtime rival and friend, Federer, bid an emotional goodbye to the sport at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena.

Amid the major announcement from the Spaniard and after Djokovic surpassed his Grand Slam tally in men's singles tennis to script a new record, the Serb was backed to add a few more titles to his name given his immense fitness level. But following the heartbreaking defeat in the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, where the 36-year-old lost the opportunity to script Open Era record for an unprecedented 24th Major surpassing Serena Williams, his family ignited talks around his retirement.

Speaking in a new documentary named Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories, the legend's mother, Dijana revealed that with his son having achieved "everything", he wants to him to immediately. She said: “It’s all up to him. As far as I’m concerned, he can retire right now – he has won everything.”

Earlier, his farther had fueled the speculation with a retirement wish for 2024, the same year as Nadal could potentially retire.

Djokovic's father, Srdan, said: “As far as my wishes for him go, he has already fulfilled them all seven/eight years ago. The rest is this amazing bonus. Tennis is only one segment of his life, not his whole life. I expect him to be recognised for the things he will do after his career ends as well, after he leaves the tennis world, which I hope it will happen next year. And for Novak to slowly but surely… it’s not the end, but in a year-and-a-half let’s say.

“My wish as a father – I think for some time that he should have stopped working this extremely difficult job. It’s physically and mentally challenging and very demanding – with him being fully dedicated for 30 years, and not taking his foot off the gas, there is not much time for other things in life.”

Djokovic still eyes US Open return

Moments after his Wimbledon loss, the Serb admitted that he is already looking forward for a return to New York after missing out the 2022 edition owing to Covid restriction from U.S government for unvaccinated foreigners. However, ahead of the 2023 US Open, Djokovic pulled out of the tune-up event in Toronto citing fatigue, but is expected to play the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August before heading towards the Flushing Meadows for his second bid for a 24th Grand Slam title.

