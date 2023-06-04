Novak Djokovic shatters Rafael Nadal's majestic French Open record with thumping last-16 win

Injury concern? Not at all. All the talks and concerns and few predictions made against him have been all put to rest in thundering fashion by Novak Djokovic as he kick started his second week in Paris with a comfortable straight-set win against Juan Pablo Varillas in the last-16 tie of the 2023 French Open. Djokovic's 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win on Sunday on Court Philippe Chatrier added to his streak of 12 consecutive sets won in the tournament so far as he now stands three wins away from glory. And with the win, Djokovic shattered Rafael Nadal's majestic French Open record to place his name atop. Rafael Nadal; Novak Djokovic

Djokovic thoroughly dominated the proceedings against the No. 94-ranked opponent as he fired 35 winners and converted six of his 12 break points to set a clash against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal at the Roland Garros.

With the win on Sunday, Djokovic reached the last eight in Paris for the 17th time, surpassing Nadal's record of 16 in 18 appearances. The only two time the Spaniard failed to make the quarters was in 2009, when world tennis witnessed the most shocking defeats of all time inflicted by Robin Soderling in the fourth-round match, and the other was 2016 when he had withdrew prior to the third-round match with a wrist injury. Djokovic too suffered only two instances of a French Open exit before the quarters - 2005, his debut year, and 2009.

“[There was] great energy on the court, from the crowd and myself as well,” said Djokovic after the match. “I really enjoyed it, my best performance in the tournament so far.

“It came exactly at the right time, as I’m coming in to the second week and obviously playing another quarter-final, the matches are going to get tougher. Bigger challenges, but I like the way I’m playing and the way I’m feeling, so I look forward to a new challenge.”

Djokovic now stands three wins away from claiming a record 23rd Grand Slam title, a third at Roland Garros, and becoming the world no.1 once again.

“[I’m] definitely better than I did in the last couple of months,” said Djokovic, when asked about if the shot at Grand Slam history serves an additional pressure. “The past 10 days have been the best that I have felt since the Australian Open, so that’s good. That’s positive news. I just have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far [ahead], but I’m on a good path.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON