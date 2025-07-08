Novak Djokovic shows no mercy in cheeky 'curse' jab at Roger Federer; Swiss legend's reaction steals Wimbledon spotlight

Novak Djokovic survived a scare on Monday, twice fending off a challenge from Alex de Minaur to record his 101st singles win at Wimbledon and book a spot in the quarterfinals. Roger Federer, making his customary Centre Court visit for the third consecutive year since retiring in 2022, was on hand to witness Djokovic’s 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over the Aussie. Novak Djokovic beat Alex de Minaur to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

After the match, Djokovic paid homage to the Swiss legend—with a twist. During the on-court interview, the Serb, now just four wins shy of equalling Federer’s all-time record of 105 Wimbledon match victories, took a cheeky jab, noting it was the first time he had ever won a match with Federer in attendance.

"It's probably the first time he's watching me and I've won the match. In the last couple, I lost the match, so it's good to break the curse," Djokovic said as Federer's reaction stole the spotlight. He could not stop smiling, but agreed with Djokovic with a nod.

“It's great to have Roger here, a huge champion and someone I admired and respected a lot. We've shared the stage for so many years and it's great to have him back in his most successful and favourite tournament, no doubt.”

Djokovic now stands just three wins away from equalling Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. He was denied in both the previous editions by Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The title triumph will also take him to the much-awaited record 25th major, breaking a tie with the long-retired Margaret Court. That would also make him the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in the Open era.

On Monday, the 38-year-old was pushed hard on Centre Court when De Minaur raced through the opening set and then led 4-1 in the fourth, with a break point for 5-1.

"It was a very difficult encounter, some very challenging moments for me," Djokovic said, before referencing Federer in the stands. "Sometimes, I wish I had a serve and volley and a nice touch from the gentleman who is standing right there. That would help," he joked.

Djokovic won the last five games in a row in the fourth set to reach the Wimbledon quarters for the 16th time in his career.

In the last eight, Djokovic faces Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, who beat former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3).