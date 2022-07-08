Novak Djokovic storms into Wimbledon final, beats Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to set up clash with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic stormed into his eighth Wimbledon final when he defeated Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday. The Serbian tennis star will now be chasing his seventh Wimbledon title, as he faces Nick Kyrgios in the titular clash on Sunday. Kyrgios had a walkover in the semi-final as his opponent, Spain's Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw after an abdominal injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Djokovic had dropped the first set of the game after being broken early; despite returning the favour straightaway, Djokovic couldn't hold the lead as Norrie won five successive games to seal the set. However, the Serbian top seed produced a fine display in the following set, breaking Norrie to take a 5-3 lead before holding the serve to draw level in the match.

Djokovic won his third break point of the match early in the third set to take an early lead, and won another game before Norrie finally held on to his serve. However, it was to no avail as the Serb consolidated his lead and eventually took a 2-1 lead in the match, winning the second set 6-2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crowd continued to rally behind the 26-year-old local favourite Cameron Norrie even as the Serbian now held firm control in the tie. Djokovic remained unfazed as he broke serve and held straightaway, taking a 2-0 lead. But Norrie wasn't prepared to give up without a fight, as he continued to hold his serves, engaging in taxing rallies.

In the end, it was Djokovic who prevailed as the 35-year-old eyes a 21st Grand Slam title come Sunday. It will be the 32nd Grand Slam title match for Djokovic, breaking a tie for the men's record he shared with Roger Federer. Only Federer, with eight Wimbledon titles to his name, owns more than Djokovic at the tournament so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON