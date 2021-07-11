Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon men's singles title, equals Federer and Nadal's all-time Grand Slam record

World no.1 Novak Djokovic won his third Grand Slam title of 2021 as he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final to clinch the Wimbledon men's singles title. Djokovic has been in spectacular form this year as he has claimed all the Grand Slam titles of 2021 so far. He was made to work hard in the first set by Berrettini but after that Djokovic overwhelmed the Italian to win his sixth Wimbledon championship.

Djokovic has now won 20 Grand Slam titles, equal with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time championship winners' list. He is on course for a Career Grand Slam and needs to win the US Open to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to do so. Djokovic is only behind Pete Sampras (7) and Roger Federer (8) in the list of players with the most Wimbledon championships in Open era.

The Wimbledon final also had another occasion to celebrate as for the first time the men's final had a female chair umpire, Marija Cicak of Croatia, officiating the match.

In the first set that lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes, Matteo Berrettini saved a set point at 5-2 against Djokovic to triumph in the tiebreaker.

In usual Djokovic fashion, he made a comeback and showed his class in the second set. The Serbian raced to a 4-0 lead but missed three set points as Berrettini tried his best to rattle the world no.1, but Djokovic eventually won the set 6-4.

Djokovic did not loosen his grip in the match as he broke the Italian's serve early in the third set. Berrettini had the chance to break Djokovic's serve but the Serbian managed to save three breakpoints. Djokovic won the set 6-4.

In the fourth set, Djokovic turned on the style as Berrettini looked jaded in the championship final. Djokovic won two break points as he clinched his sixth Wimbledon title with a scoreline of 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.