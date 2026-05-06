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Players would boycott French Open over prize money dispute, says Aryna Sabalenka

Threat deepens a dispute between players and Roland Garros organisers over prize money distribution, even though this year's tournament offers a 9.5% increase

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:11 am IST
Reuters |
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Players would boycott the French Open if their prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam is not increased, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka said on Tuesday, with Coco Gauff also voicing support for the drastic step.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning a point to US' Hailey Baptiste during their 2026 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match(AFP)

The threat deepens a dispute between players and Roland Garros organisers over prize money distribution, even though this year's tournament offers a 9.5% increase to 61.7 million euros ($72.19 million).

Several top players released a statement on Monday saying they were set to receive prize money that would likely still be less than 15% of tournament revenue, well short of the 22% they demanded to match ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

When asked how far players might push their demands, Sabalenka told reporters at the Italian Open: "I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament), yeah. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights.

"Let's see how far we can get, if it's going to take players for boycott... Some of the things, I feel like it's really unfair to the players. I think at some point it's going to get to this."

"It's not about me. It's about the future of our sport and also the current players who aren't getting as much benefits, maybe, as even some of the top players are getting when it comes to sponsorship and things like that," Gauff said.

"We're making money off court. When you look at the (players ranked) 50 to 100, 50 to 200, how much money each Slam makes, it's kind of unfortunate where the 200 best tennis players are living paycheck to paycheck."

Gauff also suggested the players must form a union, highlighting how the WNBA basketball players' union reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining deal earlier this year after nearly 17 months of negotiations.

"Just taking what the WNBA accomplished. They also have a union, so I think that helps," she added.

"From the things I've seen with other sports, usually to make massive progress and things like this, it takes a union."

Sabalenka said the players deserved more prize money.

"When you see the number and you see the amount the players are receiving... I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn't be a tournament and there wouldn't be that entertainment," Sabalenka added.

“I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage. What can I say?”

 
aryna sabalenka french open
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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