Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup: Reports
tennis

Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup: Reports

Briton Raducanu, 18, lost to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets at Indian Wells last week in her first match since winning the US Open title at Flushing Meadows.
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain: File photo(Getty)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Reuters |

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her second-round loss at the Indian Wells tournament, British media reported on Thursday.

No immediate reason was given for the withdrawal.

"Unfortunately, I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," Raducanu said.

"I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks."

Briton Raducanu, 18, lost to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets at Indian Wells last week in her first match since winning the U.S. Open title at Flushing Meadows.

The world number 22 said she was disappointed with the defeat by Sasnovich but needed to "cut herself some slack".

"The experiences that I'm going through right now, even though I might not feel 100% amazing right now, I know they're for the greater good... in the bigger picture, I'll be thanking this moment," Raducanu said.

She is scheduled to play in events in Romania and Austria before the end of the season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
