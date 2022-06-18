Rafael Nadal reveals big plans after Wimbledon 2022: 'My logic is to play first Masters 1000 in Canada then US Open'

Rafael Nadal put all doubts over his Wimbledon participation in 2022 to rest on Friday as he announced his intention to play at the All England Club this summer and keep his hopes high for a Calendar Slam. While this will be Nadal's first ever Wimbledon participation since reaching the semi-final in 2019, the Spaniard also revealed his big plans for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Nadal has never had the opportunity at a Calendar Slam before in his career. 2009 was the only other year he had won the Australian Open, but his streak at the French Open was halted by Robin Soderling in the fourth round that year.

Amid all adversities, Nadal began his 2022 season with a bang, bagging the Australian Open title for the second time in his career and then scripting a record-extending performance at the Roland Garros earlier this month to remain unbeaten at the Slams this year.

"My intention is to travel to London on Monday, play two matches, follow my normal schedule to prepare Wimbledon. Today it’s all I can say. I’m positive, happy with the feelings," he said in a presser in Mallorca on Friday.

Nadal then also revealed his plan for the North American summer swing where he intends to play the Rogers Cup in Canada before making his way to the Flushing Meadows.

“I’m a pro tennis player, so I’m following the pro tennis calendar tour and, at least for me, the Grand Slams are the landmarks. The stage after Wimbledon will be the US Open so I’ll do my best to arrive well prepared there. If you look at my recent track records there, there were issues with my physical state that didn’t let me operate like I wanted to.

“My logic is to play first the Masters 1000 in Canada, and then take stock. Generally I do well here and I don’t like to change what works well. You know that things are not predictable for me. I’m ready to accept things as they will come and take the best decisions possible.”

Nadal, who had last won the US Open in 2019, will also be making his return to the Grand Slam after three years having missed the last two owing to his chronic foot injury.

