Rafael Nadal delays ATP Tour comeback as 22-time Grand Slam winner withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner was expected to make his ATP Tour comeback. "Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me," said the 37-year-old Spaniard on social media platform X.

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria (AP)