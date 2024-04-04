 Rafael Nadal delays ATP Tour comeback as 22-time Grand Slam winner withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rafael Nadal delays ATP Tour comeback as 22-time Grand Slam winner withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

AFP |
Apr 04, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner was expected to make his ATP Tour comeback.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner was expected to make his ATP Tour comeback. "Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me," said the 37-year-old Spaniard on social media platform X.

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria (AP)
Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria (AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Rafael Nadal delays ATP Tour comeback as 22-time Grand Slam winner withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On