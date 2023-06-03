Nadal gives massive update on return date after undergoing hip surgery, revelation ruins Spaniard's Davis Cup plan

Rafael Nadal's 2023 season is all but over as the Spaniard made a major revelation on his return date after undergoing a a surgery in Barcelona. It was an arthroscopic surgery to examine his left psoas muscle which has troubled him since January in Australian Open. As Nadal, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, begins his recovery period, he is expected to be out of action for five months, thereby ruining his plans for a return in Davis Cup later this year.

Rafael Nadal of Spain(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Nadal revealed that beside the hip surgery, an old injury to the hip was also regularised which is said to help the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"Hello everyone. As you know last night I had surgery. Everything went well and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January. An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon. I want to thank doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their work. I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two weeks back, when Nadal had announced his decision to withdraw from the French Open during a press conference held at his Mallorcan academy, he had revealed his intention to return to action later in 2023 for the Davis Cup before kicking off his final year in professional tennis in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the update on his recovery period after the surgery means that Nadal will not be able to make the Davis Cup squad for Spain given that the competition will be played between November 21 and 26.

Rafa eventually thanked world tennis for the support shown during the period and all the birthday wishes as well.

“Once again thank you for all the support you have shown me and that you show me every day. Today also on my birthday. Not in the desired or dreamed place, although THANK YOU anyway,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON