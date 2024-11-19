Rafael Nadal handed critical role in Davis Cup farewell as potential final opponent confirmed

Rafael Nadal is all set to play the opening singles match for Spain in the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands on Tuesday in Malaga, according to reports. The development came hours after the Spaniard revealed that he wasn't quite sure if he would play in his farewell event. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a training session(REUTERS)

Earlier, it was speculated that Nadal would certainly play the doubles match, sparking hopes of his reunion with Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since the Paris Olympics in July. However, at the team press conference at a hotel in Fuengirola, about 20 kilometres south of the competition venue on Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam winner dropped a bombshell saying he is yet to be told his role in the match.

When asked by a reporter how he has been feeling in practice in recent days and whether he is ready to play, Rafa said, “That’s a question for the captain,” drawing a laugh from Spain captain David Ferrer, sitting to his left. The latter added, "I don’t know yet."

However, on Tuesday, according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Ferrer has told his team that Nadal will play the singles as the Spain No.2 will face Botic van de Zandschulp. The Spaniard won both his previous matches against the Dutchman on the ATP tour, without dropping a set. Both those matches came in 2022, in majors - Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

What is Rafael Nadal's record heading into the farewell match?

Nadal has played 23 matches in the last two seasons following hip surgery and an abdominal injury this year. He was 1-3 in 2023 and 12-7 in 2024. His last appearance was at the Paris Olympics in July.

However, Nadal boasts of an overwhelming record in Davis Cup singles. Following his loss against the Czech's Jiri Novak on his debut in 2004, he won 29 matches in a row without dropping a set.