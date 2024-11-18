Rafael Nadal's bombshell claim as legend ready for big sacrifice in Davis Cup farewell: 'Don't know if I will play...'

Spain tennis legend Rafael Nadal made a bombshell confession at a press conference on Monday ahead of his farewell event in Malaga at the Davis Cup. He said that he still isn't sure if he will play any match, given his limited preparatory time. He also admitted he is more focused on helping the team win the rubber against the Netherlands than on it being his final event in his professional career. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference(REUTERS)

Speaking to the press on the eve of the match, the 22-time major winner said he is aware that there are no "ideal retirements" and that his best farewell would be a win for Spain. Nadal then added that he remains unsure whether he will go out on the court on Tuesday to play in his farewell event.

"There are no ideal endings. Ideal endings usually happen in American movies. It is not something that worries me in that sense. My farewell is going to be what it is going to be. What I want is for the team to be competitive and to be able to win the Davis Cup. My big farewell would be a joy of winning with everyone . I don't know how to respond or not. I don't know if I will play or not any matches . I have played very little in recent times ," Nadal said.

Earlier, David Ferrer, Spain's Davis Cup captain had revealed that Nadal is certain to play the doubles match, sparking speculation of the return of his famous pairing with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics 2024. It implied that Nadal would only be required to play if Spain lose one of the two singles tie preceding it, based on the Davis Cup format.

'My farewell shouldn't distract us'

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles, had earlier said he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023. After a difficult start to 2024, he eventually made a surprise entry for the Nov. 19-24 Davis Cup Finals featuring eight countries after last featuring at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missing the U.S. Open and Laver Cup over fitness concerns.

Downplaying his retirement yet again, Nadal said that his only focus remains on helping Spain claim the trophy.

"The farewell doesn't have to be important, the farewell will be and there's no need to compare. It shouldn't distract us . There will be a farewell because things in life have a beginning and an end, but in everyone's mind, the important thing is the Davis Cup. "