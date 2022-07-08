Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

Despite losing out on the opportunity to claim a third Wimbledon title and first since 2010, Nadal will be hoping to return for the US Open tournament later in August
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks off the court after winning his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

It has been an injury-laden 2022 for Rafael Nadal. He came back from the brink of retirement earlier this this from his chronic foot pain before being hit by a rib stress fracture and now has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon tournament with an abdominal tear. And despite these injuries, Nadal has managed to fight his way through to bag both the Australian Open and the French Open titles before reaching a third consecutive Wimbledon semis. Moments after his big announcement on Friday, Nadal revealed the day of his return.

Nadal looked in discomfort during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday on Centre Court and had even taken a medical time-out after losing the first set. The 36-year-old bounced back in style to deny Fritz a chance of taking the fourth set before outlasting the young American in the fifth-set tie-breaker.

A day later, Nadal was reported to have suffered a 7 millimetre abdominal tear but he did have a light 45-minutes practice session. And while it seemed Nadal was gearing up for the much-anticipated semi-final match against Nick Kyrgios, the Spaniard announced his withdrawal moments later.

However, he revealed that he would be able to resume practice within a week and regain full fitness by the end of four weeks.

"My hope is in three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar. In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. That's a positive thing."

Despite losing out on the opportunity to claim a third Wimbledon title and first since 2010, Nadal will be hoping to return for the US Open tournament later in August. His tally of 22 Grand Slams include four titles at the Flushing Meadows.

