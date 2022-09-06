Rafael Nadal unlikely to join Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray for Laver Cup after shock US Open exit

Rafael Nadal has hinted that he is unlikely to join the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for the impending Laver Cup 2022 which begins later this month from September 23 onwards in London. Nadal's comment surrounding the uncertainty over his schedule for the month came shortly after he was denied the opportunity to add a record-equalling fifth US Open title to his existing Grand Slam tally of 22 majors as he was stopped by a rampant Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16 tie on Tuesday on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal, who had confirmed himself for the Laver Cup earlier this year, had arrived at the Flushing Meadows as one of the favourites for the title despite having played only one match owing to his long recovery from an abdominal tear he incurred during Wimbledon. But Nadal's exit came just an evening after defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the tournament by Nick Kyrgios.

Following his loss, Nadal cast serious doubt over his schedule, admitting that he "doesn't know" the exact time of his return to court.

Nadal said: "I need to go back [home], fix things and I don't know when I'm going to come back. When I feel ready mentally to compete again... I will do it".

"I have no idea about my schedule at the moment. There is more important things related to my personal life at home now. Personal life always much more important than my job. It's time to reset. It's been some tough months," he added.

Nadal was picked to compete alongside the other three members of the Big Four along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud for Team Europe.

