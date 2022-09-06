Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal's shock US Open exit hands huge advantage for Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud in race for ATP world no.1 crown

Rafael Nadal's shock US Open exit hands huge advantage for Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud in race for ATP world no.1 crown

Published on Sep 06, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Rafael Nadal's loss has paved the perfect road for his compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz and his apprentice, Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal failed to make the most of defending champion Daniil Medvedev's fourth-round loss to Nick Kyrgios on Monday at the US Open 2022 as the Spaniard lost in a four-set thriller in his last 16 tie against Frances Tiafoe, hence incurring a huge blow in his bid to reclaim the world no.1 ranking for the first time since February 2020. The loss has in turn paved the perfect road for his compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz and his apprentice, Casper Ruud.

With Medvedev's loss, Nadal was the hot favourite to win the trophy and walk out of New York as the world no.1, once again. But Tiafoe inflicted the biggest shock in 2022 as he defeated the Spaniard in what was his first loss at a Slam since Roland Garros 2021. With Nadal out, the battle for the top crown has now been reduced to just two men, but that comes with a condition as well.

Alcaraz and Ruud have to both at least reach the final to have their claim to be the world no.1 come Monday. If both fail, Nadal will be guaranteed to take home the prize irrespective of his early exit.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t know when I'll be back. I have more important things than tennis': Rafael Nadal after US Open loss

Nadal still stands ahead in the race with 5810 points. Alcaraz stands next with 5100 points after having beaten 2014 champion Marin Cilic in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. Ruud, on the other hand, is 90 points shy of the Spaniard, and on Wednesday will have the chance to go ahead in the race if he beats Matteo Berrettini in his quarterfinal tie. And if both reach the final, Ruud will have to take down Alcaraz to become the first Norwegian to take the top spot in ATP rankings.

If Alcaraz wins the trophy, the 19-year-old will become the youngest player to hold the top spot in the rankings chart, surpassing Aussie great Lleyton Hewitt, who had became the World No. 1 at 20 years and nine months.

