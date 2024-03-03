Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, Netflix Slam: Live streaming, time in IST - All you need to know about the epic clash

It is expected to be an entertaining thriller as Rafael Nadal takes on Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match, titled 'The Netflix Slam'. The match is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, and will be a treat to watch for tennis enthusiasts. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz attend The Netflix Slam media event.(Getty Images via AFP)

Nadal will be returning back to action after an injury sustained at the Brisbane International in January, which also saw him miss the Australian Open. The Spaniard made his comeback in Brisbane after almost missing a year. He was also expected to participate at the ATP 250 event in Doha in late February, but he pulled out.

Nadal and Alcaraz have faced each other thrice in the ATP circuit, with the veteran winning the first two matches. Meanwhile, Alcaraz clinched victory in their last meeting, defeating Nadal at the Madrid Masters in 2022.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match take place?

The Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match will take place on Sunday, March 3.

What time will the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match take place?

In India, the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match will begin from 2:00 AM IST, on Monday, March 4.

Where will the live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match take place in India?

The Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match live telecast in India won't be broadcasted on television.

Where will the live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match be available in India?

The live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam exhibition match will take place on Netflix in India.