Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Live Score, French Open 2022 Final: Nadal aims to extend record; Ruud eyes maiden Slam

French Open 2022 Final Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: It's master versus apprentice for the elusive French Open title at Stade Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal, who had lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final last year, will aim to regain supremacy on la terre battue with a record-extending 14th French Open title and an unprecedented 22nd Slam. But in his way stands 23-year-old Casper Ruud, who only four years back had arrived at his academy in Mallorca to boost his game. Ruud, who had already become the first Norwegian to reach a major final, will be aiming for his first Grand Slam trophy. Can Nadal manage to add more history to his illustrious record at Roland Garros or will Ruud manage to script the greatest upset in tennis history to bag his first major title?