Home / Sports / Tennis / Raina makes winning start in French Open qualifiers
tennis

Raina makes winning start in French Open qualifiers

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina on Monday notched up a hard-fought win over higher-ranked Arina Rodionova in the first round of the women's singles qualifiers at the French Open.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:45 PM IST
File image of Ankita Raina.s(File)

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina on Monday notched up a hard-fought win over higher-ranked Arina Rodionova in the first round of the women's singles qualifiers at the French Open.

The 28-year-old Indian, world-ranked 182, showed nerves of steel as she bounced back from a set down to beat Russian-born Australian Rodionova, ranked 168th, 3-6 6-1 6-4 in a thrilling rain-affected three-setter.

Raina had reached the third round of the qualifiers in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Among other Indians in fray, Sumit Nagal will take on Roberto Macorca in first round of the men's qualifiers, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will meet Germany's Oscar Otte and Ramkumar Ramanathan will cross swords against Michael Mmoh of USA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita raina french open
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP