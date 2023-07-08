Ravi Shastri spotted in star-studded Centre Court crowd as Carlos Alcaraz battles for place in Wimbledon last 16

It was a star-studded Centre Court crowd on Saturday afternoon at the Wimbledon as world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz made his way into the iconic venue to face Nicolas Jarry for a place in the pre-quarters of the 2023 edition of the Championships and top personalities, active and retired stars, from various sports were present. And amid them was India cricket legend and former head coach of the Men in Blue, Ravi Shastri. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates)

As rain wreaked havoc at the SW19 yet again, causing matches on outside courts to be suspended during the afternoon after just two completed matches, both in women's singles, Alcaraz looked set to continue with his Wimbledon journey under the closed roof on Centre Court. Before the match, Clare Balding introduced a bunch of notable sports personalities who were present at the venue including former tennis stars in Billie Jean King and Sue Barker. There were a few footballers as well Leah Williams, Fran Kirby and Jill Scott along with Gary Lineker. There was a former British rower Sir Steve Redgrave and ex-rugby player in Sir Gareth Edwards. Among cricketers, England's Sam Curran was introduced to the crowd.

Shastri too was present in the arena to catch Alcaraz in action. He shared a picture of himself and another of the court, captioning it: “First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlosalcaraz. Special as always @Wimbledon.”

Alcaraz has shown much more improved show on grass in 2023 after having just two previous Wimbledon appearances to show on the surface. Leading up to the Slam, he picked up his maiden grass court title at the Queen's club before notching up two comfortable wins on Centre Court to make the third round.

The world no.1 an d reigning US Open winner is hoping to make his second appearance in the second week at the SW19 and go past his previous best of a fourth-round appearance with the young Spaniard touted to make the final.

