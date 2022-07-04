Federer gives massive Wimbledon update on return to Centre Court after 361 days: 'I hope I can come back one more time'

After a long gap of 361 days, Roger Federer was spotted outside the Centre Court at the All England Club on Sunday. Clad in black suit and sneakers, the Swiss maestro made his way towards the stadium as Centre Court celebrated its 100th anniversary. The last time Federer was present at the venue was in July 2021 and it remains his last ever appearance on a tennis court. With the tennis legend slated to return to action later this year. he gave a massive update on his Wimbledon intentions. Will the 20-time Grand Slam embrace the Centre Court in 2023?

Federer has a rather forgettable memory of his last Wimbledon visit. The eight-time champion at the SW19 had lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinal tie last year. It was the first time in 19 years Federer at lost bin straight sets at Wimbledon.

A month later, Federer had announced that his knee suffered further injury after the grass court season and would hence have to undergo another surgery which would keep him out of action for a long time.

Federer however admitted that he plans to return to Wimbledon next year, even though he will be within sight of his 42nd birthday.

"I hope I can come back one more time," said the 20-time Grand Slam winner. I've missed it here," he said.

"I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough year ahead," Federer added after having received a standing ovation from the crowd.

With his non-appearance in Wimbledon, Federer fell out of top-50 last month for the first time in 22 years. However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner is all set to return to court in September at the Laver Cup followed by the Swiss Indoors in October.

