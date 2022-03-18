Roger Federer 'horrified, heartbroken' over Ukraine crisis; announces donation to aid schooling for Ukrainian children

Roger Federer on Friday announced a $500,000 donation to aid in schooling for Ukrainian children affected by the ongoing war against Russia. The Switzerland tennis star took to his official Twitter account to confirm the same, adding that he is “horrified” with the scenes in Ukraine and that he “stands for peace.”

Federer said he will be donating the amount to ‘War Child Holland’, that works exclusively to improve the well-being of children living amid violence and armed conflicts, through his foundation.

“My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace,” wrote Federer.

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500'000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's retired tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who had famously defeated Federer during the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, had signed up for his country's military reserves.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the team from Russian will not be able to defend its Davis Cup title after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had suspended the memberships of Russia and Belarus and withdrew their entries from team competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The ITF said the replacement wild card spot has been awarded to Canada, who lost 4-0 to the Netherlands in the qualifiers. The draw for the group stage, which will be played from Sept. 14-18, is scheduled to be held in London on March 31.