Roger Federer leaves priceless message for Carlos Alcaraz on his historic US Open title haul

Exactly a week after Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz scripted history at the Flushing Meadows with his incredible US Open title haul following his four-set win over Norway's Casper Ruud, former champion Roger Federer broke his silence with a priceless message for the youngster on social media. Federer's response came in reply to Alcaraz's touching tribute for the Swiss tennis legend after his retirement announcement last Thursday.

Moments after the big announcement on Thursday night, where Federer revealed his intention to retire from the sport next week after the Laver Cup tournament in London, Alcaraz took to Instagram to pay tribute to his 'idol'. Sharing a picture of himself with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz had written, "Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! @rogerfederer."

Federer on Saturday replied to the 19-year-old thanking him for his message and praised Alcaraz on his maiden Grand Slam win.

"Thanks for your kind words. Enjoying watching your rise. Congrats on the Open Carlitos,” wrote Federer.

Speaking about Alcaraz, the Spaniard became the youngest Grand Slam winner on ATP tour since Rafael Nadal in 2005 French Open, and the youngest US Open titlist after the legendary Pete Sampras in 1990. The US Open win also lifted him to the top of the world rankings, making him the youngest ever world no.1 in ATP history and the fourth from Spain to grab the throne.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander was full of prase for Alcaraz after his title haul in New York.

"We will always remember this rise from Carlos Alcaraz," Wilander told Eurosport. "I will also always remember Casper Ruud for putting up a great fight, and for making two Grand Slam finals in 2022, now No 2 in the world.

"Carlos Alcaraz, he was going to get to No 1 at some point, but to see him do it here by winning is absolutely historic. Carlitos is so mature off the court and on the court - the two go hand-in-hand. He is unreal in his attitude - unreal. It is incredible."

