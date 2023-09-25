Roger Federer makes special plea to Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz after Laver Cup loss

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer expressed his desire to have Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz as part of the European team in the next edition of the Laver Cup, scheduled to be hosted in Berlin, Germany. Team World prevailed over Team Europe in this year’s Laver Cup which concluded on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. Federer was in attendance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver to witness the final of the tournament. Following the tournament’s conclusion, the Swiss maestro was asked who he would love to see representing Team Europe in the next edition of the competition. In reply, Federer mentioned several big names from the current crop of players. Following the tournament’s conclusion, Roger Federer was asked who he would love to see representing Team Europe in 2024 Laver Cup

"I would like to see Novak again, Alcaraz and Novak on the same team,” Federer told Eurosport. He also mentioned German star Sascha Zverev’s name. Federer believes Team Europe should rope in someone like Holger Rune, who pulled himself out of this year’s Laver Cup due to fitness issues.

“Sascha Zverev would be great for the German market. Someone like Holger Rune, that really hurt Team Europe. Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas pulling out. Daniil Medvedev would be great. I like watching Andrey Rublev, and maybe someone will come through,” the 42-year-old said.

“As I am in treatment with my back it’s not possible for me to play Laver Cup next week,” Rune wrote on social media. “I would have loved to join the fight to get the trophy back to Europe and I will support my teammates from a distance,” Rune announced on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Team Europe also missed the services of Stefanos Tsitsipas this season. The Greek tennis player was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, with 19-year-old Arthur Fils coming as his replacement.

Team World picked up a dominant 13-2 victory in this season’s Laver Cup to claim their second title following their triumph last year. Speaking about the outcome, Federer said, “They destroyed Team Europe. Team World played fantastic, they really brought the energy. Everybody brought a point, they were stronger in the doubles. In the singles too, they were moving fast, they were ready to go. They thoroughly deserved victory.”

As far as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s participation in Laver Cup is concerned, the Serbian champ previously competed in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the competition. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is yet to make his debut in the tournament. Meanwhile, Roger Federer played his final professional match in last year’s Laver Cup where he teamed up with his long-standing rival Rafael Nadal. The legendary duo, however, had to endure a defeat at the hands of Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

