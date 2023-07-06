Roger Federer's bombastic take on Novak Djokovic aiming to match his sensational Wimbledon record in 2023

Looking like a man on a mission, Novak Djokovic defeated Jordan Thompson in his Wimbledon 2023 second round fixture, at Centre Court on Wednesday. The Serbian ace sealed a 6-3 7(7)-6(4) 7-5 win at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The result helped Djokovic take his Wimbledon unbeaten streak to 30 matches, after having defeated Pedro Cachin in the first round, 6-3 6-3 7(7)-6(4).

Djokovic is currently trying to match long-time rival Roger Federer's tally of record eight Wimbledon titles. Following the Laver Cup, Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022. Meanwhile, Djokovic has been in devastating form lately, having recently stormed to a historic 23rd Grand Slam title in Roland Garros, where he defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final. He set a new men's singles record and overtook Rafael Nadal.

Federer was present in the Royal Box at Centre Court during Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023. He was present with his wife Mirka and was also accompanied with Princess of Wales Catherine, who is the royal patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. He was seen cheering for his friend, rival during his career, Andy Murray, who defeated Ryan Peniston in his campaign opener.

Ahead of Wimbledon 2023, Federer had called Murray one of the contenders to challenge for the title. But most fans and experts feel that it could be an easy tournament for Djokovic, who has been utterly dominant this year. Speaking to CNN Sports, Federer praised Djokovic and wished him luck. "Honestly, I think it's great for him. You know, I had my moments. For me, having won my eighth or my fifth in a row, whatever it may be, that was my moment so if somebody equals that, passes that, this is their thing, their moment," he said.

Federer also stated that if Djokovic wins his eighth Wimbledon title to match Federer's record, it would be similar in terms of comparison to his 23rd Grand Slam win in Paris. "So, I hope he does it to be honest because I think anything more he does adds to tennis history. It goes above and beyond just talking tennis, it goes into global sports like when he went to 23 in Paris. This is incredible stuff, great news and its good for the game. I think he's the heavy favorite and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins Wimbledon again," Federer added.

Djokovic's main rival in Wimbledon this year is considered by many to be Carlos Alcaraz. The duo played against each other in the French Open semi-finals, where Djokovic won 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1. The win helped Djokovic topple Alcaraz from pole position in the ATP rankings. But Alcaraz took that position back after winning at Queen's.

