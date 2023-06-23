Roger Federer's million-dollar Rafael Nadal wish as Spaniard is set to miss second straight Grand Slam

Roger Federer has been enjoying time away from the spotlight since his retirement from tennis last year, taking the opportunity to stay home and spend time with his family after a career that spanned nearly 25 years on the professional tennis circuit. However, unsurprisingly, the great Swiss maestro has been unable to fully separate himself from the game he loves, and has also admitted that he follows the tour closely.

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) during Laver Cup.

“I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check scores,” said Federer. “Three times a day, maybe. Then, of course, all of a sudden there are days where I check out for like a week, and then I'm with the kids, and I'm travelling, and I'm gone.” Federer’s last singles tournament was at Wimbledon 2021, where even approaching 40 years old he made the quarterfinals before falling to Hubert Hurkacz. He made his last professional appearance at the 2022 Laver Cup, where at his invitation Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray all suited up for Team Europe. Federer said goodbye to the sport in a doubles match alongside his great rival and friend Nadal, with an emotional evening in London’s O2 Arena, as much of the stadium broke down into tears with Federer’s long and iconic career coming to a close.

Federer, who has seen his record of 20 grand slam titles eclipsed first by Nadal and then Djokovic, still holds massive mutual respect with his greatest rivals, but says he is excited watching the new generation of men’s tennis stars making waves on the ATP tour and providing a stiff challenge.

“I think the level of play, I feel like it's going up more and more again and again, you know. So it's nice to see that. And also the new generation, you know challenging still the likes of Novak and also Rafa.”

Federer also wished Nadal well: the Spaniard has been struggling with an abdominal injury since the Australian Open, which was his last appearance before he called it quits for the 2023 season ahead of his favourite tournament at Roland Garros. Nadal has been severely plagued by injuries throughout his career, but also said he intends to come back for one final season on the tour in 2024.

“I hope he comes back,” said Federer of his return. The bond between the two rivals has grown so tight over the years that Federer claimed Nadal was the first person outside of his immediate team and family to find out about his planned retirement last year, with him sending a call to the Spaniard and requesting his presence at the Laver Cup that September.

Speaking about whether he might ever return to action on the tennis court himself in an informal capacity, Federer said “I play a lot with my children, so I try to help them a little bit, try to be a coach, but it's not easy! But it's some good moments, and it's going to create some good memories for us. Hopefully down the road I can play some exhibitions again when the body's healed up and all ready to go. But for the time being, I'm just really happy away from the game.”

Federer has been on tour around Europe ahead of Wimbledon, being in London for the refurbishment of some public courts under his Neon Legacy initiative, as well as at Halle in Germany during the ATP tournament there, to celebrate a tournament he has won 10 times. He has also confirmed that he will be present at Wimbledon as a spectator this summer, where he might be present to watch Djokovic equal his record of 8 Championships at SW19, much like how his own icon Pete Sampras was at Wimbledon 2009 to watch Federer take away the individual grand slam record.

