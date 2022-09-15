'Roger, where do we begin?': Tennis fraternity salutes Federer as Swiss marvel announces retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed that he will retire from the sport after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022 on Thursday. One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Federer underwent his third knee surgery (in 18 months) after the 2021 edition of the Wimbledon Championships. The 20-time Grand Slam winner will bid farewell to the sport at the age of 41.

Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Federer confirmed that he will retire after next week's Laver Cup tournament. "The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," Federer said in a statement. "The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a lifetime," Federer wrote.

From King of Clay Rafael Nadal to former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, several luminaries of the sport have congratulated Federer on what has been an incredible tennis career.

“Roger, Where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many,” Wimbledon congratulated Federer on Twitter.

Former women's World No.1 Billie Jean said that Federer is a champion's champion. "He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on," King added.

Federer was in speculation about bidding farewell to professional tennis due to his recent battles with a knee problem. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Swiss marvel has only plied his trade in three of the 11 Grand Slams. Federer burst on the scene in 2001 when he defeated Pete Sampras at the Wimbledon Championships. The first player in the Open Era to win his first four Grand Slam finals, Federer will now team up with his long-time rival and friend Nadal at the Laver Cup.

