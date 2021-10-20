Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

The second-ranked Belarusian, who had a bye in the first round, had 10 aces but also made 30 unforced errors.
Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus(AP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
AP |

Aryna Sabalenka played a match for the first time since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.

“She’s a tough opponent for the first match after a long time out on a break,” Sabalenka said. “I calmed down a bit and started playing well.”

Sabalenka had not played since her three-set loss to Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinals. She was due to play in Indian Wells, California, but said she had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before play started.

Sabalenka will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza reach the quarterfinals by beating Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. She will next face either Anett Kontaveit or Andrea Petkovic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
