Sania Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return
India's Sania Mirza said the elusive dream of winning a medal at her fourth Olympics in Tokyo this year motivated her to return to the WTA circuit after a year-long gap.
Mirza, paired with Slovenian Andreja Klepac, reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, her first tournament since Feb. 2020 when she played at the same Doha event.
The 34-year-old, who recovered from Covid-19 in January, said she wanted to avenge the defeat she suffered in the Olympic bronze medal play-off match in 2016 when she lost 6-1 7-5 in mixed doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna.
"The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said.
"We came really, really close to winning that medal last time (when) we lost the bronze medal match.
"I feel when I sort of close this chapter of my life... an Olympic medal is something that I would have loved to win. So I want to give myself another shot at it.
"Whether I can be or will I be able to? Time will tell, but that is something important to me and it was one of the motivations for me to come back."
Mirza, who became a mother in Oct. 2018, also said she is motivated to inspire women to chase their dreams.
"Women sort of think that once they have a baby, life is over, but it's not," she said.
"You don't have to crush your dreams because you have a child. You can still go after them."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men's tennis tour tweaks rankings, prize money amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiafoe tremendous in Buenos Aires opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Indo-Pak Express is running again
- Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the “Indo-Pak Express” - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saketh Myneni gets top billing for ITF Lucknow event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox