Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.

Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.

The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.

