Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Shenzhen Open missing as WTA announces schedule for first half 2022
tennis

Shenzhen Open missing as WTA announces schedule for first half 2022

The WTA 250 tournament, which is usually played in the first week of the year, was held last year before events in China were wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shenzhen Open missing as WTA announces schedule for first half 2022
Published on Dec 07, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Reuters |

The WTA has confirmed the traditional season-opening Shenzhen Open will not take place in the first half of 2022, with the women's tour staging events in January in Australia before following a conventional pattern until Wimbledon in June.

The WTA 250 tournament, which is usually played in the first week of the year, was held last year before events in China were wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The women's tour has suspended its tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

It is unlikely the tournament would have gone ahead early this year anyway due to China's travel restrictions.

The WTA said in a statement late on Monday that in the first half of next year the Tour will have five WTA 1000 events in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome, along with eight WTA 500 events and at least 15 WTA 250 events.

"The 2022 WTA Tour calendar will once again provide a prestigious stage for the world's best women's tennis players to compete on," WTA Chairman Steve Simon said.

RELATED STORIES

It is the second half of the year when the WTA calendar is usually more crowded with events in China, with the world's most populous country hosting nine tournaments in 2019 -- the last full season before the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wta
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP