Home / Sports / Tennis / Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open
tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

Halep did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)

World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.

Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.

"Unfortunately I have made the decision to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open," Halep said in a statement released by the tournament organisers.

"It's always one of my favourite stops on the tour and I really look forward to being back in Doha next year."

World number one Ash Barty and American Sofia Kenin are expected to compete in the tournament along with the likes of Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
simona halep qatar open
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP