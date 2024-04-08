Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi, becomes 1st male Indian singles player to win Masters 1000 match on clay

Rewriting history for India after entering the Monte Carlo Masters event, Sumit Nagal stunned World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi to record his maiden win at the ATP Masters event in Monte Carlo on Monday. Nagal has become the first Indian singles player to win a Masters 1000 match on clay. India's top singles player outclassed Arnaldi in the thrilling three-set encounter at the ATP Masters event. Nagal outclassed Arnaldi 5-7 6-2 6-4 at Monte Carlo Masters (Getty Images via AFP)

Nagal sealed his berth at the ATP Masters 1000 event through the qualifying route. Taking on his Italian opponent in the Monte Carlo Masters opener, Nagal bounced back after losing the first set. The Indian star staged an impressive comeback by winning the next two sets 6-2 6-4 to enter his name into the record books. Nagal's 5-7 6-2 6-4 win over Arnaldi was his first maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event.

Nagal sets up clash with Holger Rune

Nagal will meet World No.7 Holger Rune from Denmark in his next match. The memorable win over Arnaldi is Nagal's third victory over a top-50 player. The Indian tennis player has upstaged the top-50 players twice this season. The 26-year-old got the better of Alexander Bublik. Nagal defeated the then World No.27 in straight sets at the Australian Open in Melbourne. World No. 22 Chilean Cristian Garin also recorded a defeat at the hands of Nagal.

Nagal to achieve career-high rank of 80

Garin and Nagal faced each other at the Argentina Open in March 2021. India's Nagal will seal a career-high rank of 80 following his win over Arnaldi at Monte Carlo. Nagal is ranked 95th in the world. He qualified for the Indian Wells Masters in March. However, the top Indian singles player suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Milos Raonic of Canada. Nagal missed out on punching his tickets to the main draw of the Miami Masters.