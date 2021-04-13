Home / Sports / Tennis / Swiatek pulls out of Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court swing in Madrid
tennis

Swiatek pulls out of Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court swing in Madrid

Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome -- both WTA 1000 events -- before her title defence at Roland Garros which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:42 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek of Poland(USA TODAY Sports)

French Open champion Iga Swiatek has decided to skip next week's Stuttgart Open and will begin her claycourt swing in Madrid the following week, the Polish teenager said on Monday.

Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome -- both WTA 1000 events -- before her title defence at Roland Garros which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately I won't play in Stuttgart this year," she said in a statement.

"It wasn't an easy decision but after a lot of discussion we decided that I need more time to prepare properly for tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Paris."

Swiatek's last tournament was a third round exit at the Miami Open last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iga swiatek
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP