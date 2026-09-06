Taylor Townsend's all-black US Open outfit for Sabalenka clash sparks mixed reactions: 'What is she wearing?'

Taylor Townsend is taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open fourth round today at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. She stepped out in an all-black outfit for her walk-on, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.
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One user commented, “What is that thing Townsend is wearing on court?”
Another wrote, “Taylor Townsend just walked onto the court at the US Open dressed like a Grizzly bear. What is this about? Osaka started this. What are they trying to achieve? Stick to tennis. Go on your fashion walks elsewhere. Pathetic.”
A third user posted, “Taylor Townsend wearing black for Sabalenka’s title defense funeral.”
One fan wrote, "OK, I love this."
Another person added, "Townsend walked out with her “Blackout” ensemble. Sabalenka was not amused."
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Taylor Townsend US Open outfits
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Taylor Townsend has debuted a new custom outfit for each round of this year’s tournament. The looks are designed by Anthony Lattimore, with creative direction from stylist J. Bolin.
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Taylor Townsend has debuted a new custom outfit for each round of this year’s tournament. The looks are designed by Anthony Lattimore, with creative direction from stylist J. Bolin.
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After Townsend defeated Poland’s Maja Chwalinska on Aug. 31, Bolin revealed that more looks were ready if she continued advancing in the tournament, including designs for a potential championship match.
Speaking to Marie Claire, Bolin said Townsend wanted outfits with movement. The designs combine sculptural details, beaded fringe and stretchy, supportive materials to create a mix of fashion, fluidity and functionality.
Deep Dive
What reactions did Taylor Townsend's all-black outfit receive during the US Open?
Taylor Townsend's all-black outfit sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing confusion and others criticizing the choice, questioning its appropriateness for the tennis court.
Why has Taylor Townsend faced body shaming related to her appearance in tennis?
Taylor Townsend's body shaming experiences began at a young age due to her weight, which she was criticized for by the USTA, causing lasting impacts on her self-image as a Black woman in tennis.
How does Taylor Townsend's fashion choices reflect her journey in tennis?
Townsend's unique fashion choices, like her recent custom outfits, showcase her journey of embracing her identity and confidence, especially after facing years of body shaming and identity struggles in the sport.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Tennis/Taylor Townsend's all-black US Open outfit for Sabalenka clash sparks mixed reactions: 'What is she wearing?'
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