Taylor Townsend's all-black US Open outfit for Sabalenka clash sparks mixed reactions: 'What is she wearing?'

Taylor Townsend is taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open fourth round today at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. She stepped out in an all-black outfit for her walk-on, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

Taylor Townsend of the United States walks onto the court prior to their Women's Singles Fourth Round match against Aryna Sabalenka on Day Eight of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

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One user commented, “What is that thing Townsend is wearing on court?”

Another wrote, “Taylor Townsend just walked onto the court at the US Open dressed like a Grizzly bear. What is this about? Osaka started this. What are they trying to achieve? Stick to tennis. Go on your fashion walks elsewhere. Pathetic.”

A third user posted, “Taylor Townsend wearing black for Sabalenka’s title defense funeral.”

One fan wrote, "OK, I love this."

Another person added, "Townsend walked out with her “Blackout” ensemble. Sabalenka was not amused."

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Taylor Townsend US Open outfits

{{^usCountry}} Taylor Townsend has debuted a new custom outfit for each round of this year’s tournament. The looks are designed by Anthony Lattimore, with creative direction from stylist J. Bolin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Townsend has debuted a new custom outfit for each round of this year’s tournament. The looks are designed by Anthony Lattimore, with creative direction from stylist J. Bolin. {{/usCountry}}

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After Townsend defeated Poland’s Maja Chwalinska on Aug. 31, Bolin revealed that more looks were ready if she continued advancing in the tournament, including designs for a potential championship match.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Bolin said Townsend wanted outfits with movement. The designs combine sculptural details, beaded fringe and stretchy, supportive materials to create a mix of fashion, fluidity and functionality.

Deep Dive What reactions did Taylor Townsend's all-black outfit receive during the US Open? Taylor Townsend's all-black outfit sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing confusion and others criticizing the choice, questioning its appropriateness for the tennis court. Why has Taylor Townsend faced body shaming related to her appearance in tennis? Taylor Townsend's body shaming experiences began at a young age due to her weight, which she was criticized for by the USTA, causing lasting impacts on her self-image as a Black woman in tennis. How does Taylor Townsend's fashion choices reflect her journey in tennis? Townsend's unique fashion choices, like her recent custom outfits, showcase her journey of embracing her identity and confidence, especially after facing years of body shaming and identity struggles in the sport.