Serena Williams: Husband, children, sister and everything to know about the tennis star
Serena Williams’ husband, children, parents, sister Venus and remarkable tennis career explain why she is the queen of tennis.
Serena Williams remains one of tennis’ best-known players, and her family story adds another side to her career and her story is much bigger than her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. The 44-year-old American returned to tennis in 2026 after stepping away from the tour in 2022. She came back in doubles at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko before joining the Wimbledon singles draw. Now she is back at the US Open with Venus Williams in doubles, bringing the sisters together again. Away from tennis, Serena is married to Alexis Ohanian and is a mother of two daughters.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and children
Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, in November 2017. They have two daughters. Their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 2017. Their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023. Serena announced her pregnancy with Olympia in 2017, after winning the Australian Open.
Motherhood became important as Serena moved away from full-time tennis. In 2022, she said she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Her 2026 return shows tennis still has a place in her life, while family remains central.
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Serena Williams’ parents Richard Williams and Oracene Price
Serena was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and grew up in Compton, California. Her father, Richard Williams, was central to her tennis development. He coached Serena and her older sister, Venus Williams, on public courts and put them through long practice sessions.
Her mother, Oracene Price, was also a strong influence. According to Britannica, Price was a nurse, and Richard Williams was the founder of a security service. The family later moved to Florida so the sisters could train at a tennis academy. That work helped shape both sisters’ careers.
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Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ tennis legacy
Serena turned professional in 1995 and won her first Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 US Open, aged 17. She went on to win 23 major singles titles, the most by a woman in the Open Era. Her last major came at the 2017 Australian Open, when she defeated Venus in the final.
The sisters also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and three Olympic doubles gold medals. Serena retired after the 2022 US Open, but returned to competition in 2026. She won her comeback doubles match at Queen’s Club with Victoria Mboko before their run ended after Mboko suffered a knee injury.
At Wimbledon, Serena lost her opening singles match and later withdrew from doubles with Venus because of injury.
At the 2026 US Open, Serena and Venus are once again playing doubles together, their first Grand Slam doubles appearance together since 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More