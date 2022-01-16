Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Novak Djokovic
tennis

Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Novak Djokovic

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic(AP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Reuters |

Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.

More to follow…

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic australian open
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP