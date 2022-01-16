Home / Sports / Tennis / Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Novak Djokovic
Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Novak Djokovic

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic(AP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Reuters |

Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.

More to follow…

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
