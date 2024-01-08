'They’re desperately hoping for French Open face off': Ex-Aussie star reacts to Nadal's controversial remark on Djokovic

In what is bad news for tennis fans, Rafael Nadal pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open due to a muscle tear. The Spaniard was gearing up for his first Grand Slam return since his hip flexor tear in the 2023 Australian Open, but picked up a hip injury in his quarter-final defeat at the Brisbane International. A former player made a prediction on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Recently, the Spaniard spoke with El Pais and he was asked about his rivalry with Roger Federer, and how it was of greater interest than his rivalry with Djokovic.

"There are several factors (in why people might talk more about Nadal versus Federer than Nadal versus Djokovic). Some I won’t tell you because it’s difficult for me, it’s not my place to comment on them," he said.

Praising Federer, Nadal said, "Roger was perfect in terms of aesthetics, elegance and technique. I have very good technique, but technique is not the same as aesthetics. They are two different things. He had incredible technique, doing things beautifully with impressive elegance."

"Watching Federer play has moved me more than Djokovic, and in the end, tennis is about emotion; it’s the emotion that draws you to it," he added.

Nadal's words weren't well-received by tennis fans, who felt that he disrespected Djokovic. Former tennis player Paul McNamee analysed Nadal's words. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "Of course the media and the fans of Rafa & Novak are the target of the controversy around Rafa who, surprisingly in my opinion, continues talking about Novak, who continues to take the high ground. They’re desperately hoping they face off again, with French Open the most likely."

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other 59 times (more than any other pair in the Open Era). Nadal leads 11-7 at Grand Slam events, but trails 29-30 overall. They have faced each other in a record 18 Grand Slam matches, and a joint-record nine Grand Slam finals (tied with Nadal-Federer).