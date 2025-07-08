‘This is Novak Djokovic’s best shot against Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner’: Bold Wimbledon claim fuels final showdown buzz

Veteran Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj believes Novak Djokovic has his best chance yet to win a 25th Grand Slam title, as he eyes a potential rematch against World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. Amritraj said the clash could mirror last year’s showdown and described the ongoing battle between Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz as the sport's most exciting new rivalry. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur(REUTERS)

“The best shot Djokovic has against Alcaraz and Sinner is on this surface,” JioStar Wimbledon expert Amritraj said during a media interaction. “Most of my fellow players expect a Djokovic-Alcaraz final. Djokovic is clearly a challenger alongside Sinner and Alcaraz. These three are the frontrunners, though an upset is more likely in the Djokovic-Sinner clash than in the Alcaraz one.”

Among the former Big Three, Djokovic was the last to win a Grand Slam (2023), while Roger Federer retired in 2022 and Rafael Nadal bowed out last year. With Djokovic seemingly in his final few years, Amritraj suggested the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry could define the next era.

“They’ve already shared the last six Grand Slam titles. That in itself proves this rivalry has legs,” Amritraj said. “If Djokovic reaches the semis and faces Sinner, that’ll be the match to watch.”

When asked who between Sinner and Alcaraz might become the bigger star, Amritraj said it would depend on factors beyond talent.

“It comes down to injuries, physical conditioning, desire, and work ethic,” he explained. “Both are only 22 and 23 and have been competing since juniors. They’ve made an excellent start, but consistency will depend on staying fit.”

Amritraj praised Alcaraz’s all-round game, calling him a complete player.

“He’s got tremendous variety—great from the backcourt, strong serve, solid drop shots and lobs. He’s mentally strong and moves extremely well. The question is: how long before someone can break through that defense?”

At Wimbledon, Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals after a four-set win over Australia’s Alex de Minaur (1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), while Sinner moved past Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian retired hurt. Alcaraz is set to face Britain’s Cameron Norrie in his quarterfinal on Tuesday.

In the women’s draw, Amritraj highlighted the depth of competition, noting that Wimbledon has produced eight different champions in the last eight years—and will have a ninth, with defending champion Barbora Krejcikova already out.

“Among the women, it’s incredibly close,” Amritraj said. “But if I had to pick, it’s still World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka who stands out.”

On Indian tennis, Amritraj—who once peaked at World No. 18 and won 15 singles titles—was candid.

“We have a long way to go. If you want to be the next Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, your work ethic has to transcend everything. Until we see players in the top 100, then 50, then 20, we can’t talk about Grand Slam wins,” he said bluntly.