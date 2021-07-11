Three is company: Novak wins Slam No. 20 to draw level with Roger, Rafa

Ahead of his 30th Grand Slam final appearance, Novak Djokovic was asked to rewind memories of his first: a 20-year-old challenging the might and mastery of Roger Federer at the 2007 US Open, losing in three sets that included two tie-breakers. “I was just so thrilled to be in the final,” Djokovic recalled. “I was close.”

He was close then. He is even now.

The top-ranked Serb wrapped his hands around a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title that puts him on a par with Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time men’s singles list after a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 Wimbledon final victory against first-timer Matteo Berrettini, the 25-year-old Italian who was on a 11-match winning streak on grass.

But those are mere numbers when you’re up against Djokovic. Numbers not remotely as staggering as these: Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title—third in a row—has ensured he is three-fourths en route to a historic calendar Slam, last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969. Throw in the Tokyo Olympics and a golden Slam possibility too.

Djokovic is unbeaten in 21 matches at the All England Club, dating back to the 2018 edition. Djokovic is unbeaten in 21 matches in Grand Slams, going back to the start of the year. Djokovic has won eight of the last 12 Grand Slams, finding another gear in the driveway of the three champions.

“It means none of us three will stop,” Djokovic said with a laugh when asked on-court what it meant to win the 20th Slam. “I have to pay great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career. They are reason that I am where I am today.”

Could he sit solo on No. 21 by the end of the year? “I could definitely envision that happening,” Djokovic said. “I’m in great form and I’m playing my best tennis at Grand Slams.”

Sure, although he took his time to find that best on Sunday. Djokovic started unusually gloomy on a glamour-filled Centre Court, with three double faults in his opening two service games. Even then, Berrettini couldn’t find the decisive early edge. Instead, Djokovic did, attacking the second serve with much more purpose to get the break in the fourth game.

The Italian’s forehand, his most dangerous weapon after the serve, was misfiring; all Djokovic needed to do to feel in control was put the return into play. Just in the nick of time as Djokovic was serving for the set, Berrettini’s forehand began finding its venom and path—a couple of huge inside-out and cross-court forehands to win the first point and a forehand winner at the net to earn the break back. The forehand was at it in the tie-breaker and so was the serve, Berrettini stealing the set with a blink-and-you-miss-it ace.

Winning the first set—or the first two if you’re Stefanos Tsitsipas—in a Slam final against Djokovic is one thing, winning three against the mental and physical reservoir of the Serb quite another. And Djokovic knows that. The world No. 1 repeated the same things that pulled him out of a hole against Tsitsipas in the French Open final last month: a calm mind and a tighter game.

Djokovic regrouped for a double break cushion in the second set, enough to get level in the match despite another late Berrettini burst in the set. The major difference? A reduced error count from Djokovic, down from 10 in the first to 4 in the second. It dipped to three in the third set where Djokovic was up an early break again while Berrettini’s forehand, wildly oscillating in consistency, was wavering again with three unforced errors helping the Serb close it out.

Not only was Djokovic winning the battle between Berrettini’s booming serves and his breathtaking returns, it was also a battle between the extravagant and the efficient. And once Berrettini served a double-fault facing break point in the seventh game, the writing was on the wall. It now has No. 20 written in bold against three names.