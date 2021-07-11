'Two of the greatest players I have faced': Djokovic pays tributes to Nadal, Federer after 20th Grand Slam win - WATCH

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic paid tributes to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after his 20th Grand Slam title win on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to claim his 6th Wimbledon title win. Doing so, he equalled the record of most Grand Slam men's singles title wins held by Federer and Nadal.

During his victory speech, Djokovic was asked now that all the "big three" have 20 Grand Slams, what does it mean for the sport of tennis.

In his response, Djokovic cheekily said: "It means neither of us three are going to stop."

The Serbian international went on to pay tributes to both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and said that they are the two greatest players he has played in his career.

"They are the reason that I am where I am today"



"I give great tributes to Rafa, Roger. They are legends. Two of the most important players I have ever faced in my career," Djokovic said.

"They are the reasons I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do mentally, physically, tactically to reach this level," he added.

"When I started, I lost most of the big matches when I played against these guys. Something shifted in 2010, 2011 and the last 10 years have been an incredible journey. There is no stopping here," he further said.

The Serb also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.

If Djokovic wins the US Open he will become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar slam. A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and winning the US Open title could make him the first-ever male player to win the Golden Grand Slam. If he ends up winning the gold at Tokyo, then he will join Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal in the list of players who have won all four slams and an Olympic Gold

(With AP inputs)