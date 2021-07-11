Home / Sports / Tennis / 'Two of the greatest players I have faced': Djokovic pays tributes to Nadal, Federer after 20th Grand Slam win - WATCH
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winner's trophy and celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winner's trophy and celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.(AP)
tennis

'Two of the greatest players I have faced': Djokovic pays tributes to Nadal, Federer after 20th Grand Slam win - WATCH

Novak Djokovic equalled the record of most Grand Slam men's singles titles held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini to win his 20th Grand Slam title.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:00 PM IST

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic paid tributes to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after his 20th Grand Slam title win on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to claim his 6th Wimbledon title win. Doing so, he equalled the record of most Grand Slam men's singles title wins held by Federer and Nadal.

During his victory speech, Djokovic was asked now that all the "big three" have 20 Grand Slams, what does it mean for the sport of tennis.

Also read: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon men's singles title

In his response, Djokovic cheekily said: "It means neither of us three are going to stop."

The Serbian international went on to pay tributes to both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and said that they are the two greatest players he has played in his career.

WATCH VIDEO - Djokovic pays tribute to Federer and Nadal

﻿

"I give great tributes to Rafa, Roger. They are legends. Two of the most important players I have ever faced in my career," Djokovic said.

"They are the reasons I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do mentally, physically, tactically to reach this level," he added.

Highlights: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, Wimbledon Final

"When I started, I lost most of the big matches when I played against these guys. Something shifted in 2010, 2011 and the last 10 years have been an incredible journey. There is no stopping here," he further said.

The Serb also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.

If Djokovic wins the US Open he will become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar slam. A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and winning the US Open title could make him the first-ever male player to win the Golden Grand Slam. If he ends up winning the gold at Tokyo, then he will join Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal in the list of players who have won all four slams and an Olympic Gold

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.