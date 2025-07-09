Tom Holland serves a challenge to Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon meet-up: 'You got a good swing'

Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland sparked excitement among fans after a video emerged of the two discussing a potential golf match. Alcaraz, now preparing for his Wimbledon semi-final clash against Taylor Fritz, complimented Holland’s golf swing during their conversation—fueling speculation of a fun off-court showdown. Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday

Alcaraz has already been stealing the spotlight with his performance on the court. But the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon found himself in the limelight off it as well, after being spotted chatting with the British actor on Tuesday.

Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man, attended Alcaraz’s practice session before the Spaniard’s quarterfinal against Cameron Norrie—a match Alcaraz won comfortably 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. The two were seen exchanging laughs and compliments, with the conversation quickly turning to golf.

“Tom! I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing, good swing, eh?" Alcaraz said in a video published by Wimbledon.

"We should play!" Holland responded instantly.

Despite having a high-stakes match ahead that day, Alcaraz enthusiastically agreed to the idea of a golf match.

Tom Holland is a known tennis fan and was last seen at the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells alongside Zendaya, a match Alcaraz also won. Now, it seems the tennis star might take on Holland—not on the tennis court, but the golf course.

“Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it," Alcaraz told reporters later.

"I saw him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me. But yeah, I would love to play against him. It would be such an honour. I’ll try to set it up in these two days when I have a bit of time. Let’s see if he’s available—and we’ll tee it up.”

While Alcaraz looks forward to a relaxed golf match, he’ll first have to navigate a fierce semi-final clash against World No. 5 Taylor Fritz. The American earned his place in the final four after defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4), despite a rocky third set.

"I’ve never really had a match change that drastically," Fritz said post-match.

"I was playing great, felt in control—and then suddenly, I just started making a ton of mistakes. So I really had to fight to reset in the fourth and get it back to neutral."

With the semi-final clash looming, fans are now just as hyped about a possible Alcaraz vs Holland golf showdown as they are about the on-court drama. Whether on grass or green, Alcaraz continues to keep the crowd entertained.