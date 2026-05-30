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Top remaining men's seed Zverev wobbles but beats Halys

Top remaining men's seed Zverev wobbles but beats Halys

Published on: May 30, 2026 04:58 am IST
AFP |
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Alexander Zverev brought the curtain down on a dramatic Friday at the French Open with a late-night 6-4, 6-3, 5-7 6-2 victory over local hope Quentin Halys, to reach a suddenly star-shorn last 16.

Top remaining men's seed Zverev wobbles but beats Halys

Zverev broke veteran Halys in the Frenchman's first service game in all four sets. The German collected a second break to seal the first two.

But, with a wide-open draw beckoning, Zverev wobbled in the third.

Roared on by the late-night crowd, 90th-ranked Halys, who is from the Roland Garros neighbourhood, fought back and, as the clock passed midnight forced a fourth set.

Zverev jumped to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and then broke Halys in a marathon eighth game to win in three hours and 10 minutes.

"I knew I just had to stay with my game and I'm going to get my chances and in the fourth set I did," said Zverev. "I'm very happy I could finish it at 1am not 3am."

"I hope to give myself the chance to win all the matches I play," said Zverev.

pb/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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