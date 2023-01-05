Top seed Marin Cilic pulls out of Tata Open Maharashtra due to knee injury

Top seed Marin Cilic on Thursday pulled out of the 5th Tata Open Maharashtra ahead of his quarterfinal match due to a knee injury. He was slated to face Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands.

"Very sorry that I couldn't come out again today to compete. Today, during the warm up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn't get better until I was about to go out on the court," Cilic said in the statement.

"Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I'm looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again."

The 2014 US Open winner, who had recieved a bye into the second round, beat Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarters. This was Cilic's first show in the Pune ATP event since 2018, when the event had first shifted to the city from Chennai. He had previously won the tournament twice in 2009 and 2010.

Dutch Griekspoor moved to the semifinals after he received a walkover.

Earlier in the evening, Aslan Karatsev beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to proceed to the quarters. The two will now face each other in the semis on Friday.

Later in the day, Botic van de Zandschulp will be up against qualifier Maximillian Marterer while sixth seed Filip Krajinovic will face Benjamin Bonzi.

