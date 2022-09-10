US Open 2022 final Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

The unpredictability surrounding the women's singles singles draw, like most other seasons, has been the cynosure through each of the Grand Slams in 2022 as it has been in New York. Yet there is something significant and rather fitting as we head into the last and final Grand Slam of the match where two if the best players on the tour this season will vie for the elusive US Open title on Saturday on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both are the only players to have qualified for the WTA Finals at Fort Worth, they are both the only players to have reached at least two Grand Slam finals, and come Monday, irrespective of the result in the summit clash, will take over the top two spots in the WTA rankings with Swiatek retaining her place while Jabeur making a significant move up the table. And ahead of the blockbuster final at the Flushing Meadows, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Since their first meeting back in 2019, Swiatek and Jabeur have faced each other four times in the tour with both winning two matches each. Only two of these meetings have however been on hardcourt - while Swiatek had won the three-setter in Washington in 2019, Jabeur had won their latest in straight sets at Cincinnati last year. The Tunisian, however, won their won Grand Slam meeting, having beaten the Pole in a three-setter round-of-16 tie at Wimbledon in 2021.

Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates after match point against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2022 U.S. Open (USA TODAY Sports)

KEY STATS:

Both Swiatek and Jabeur have been the only players on tour to have reached at least two Grand Slam finals this year. Swiatek had reached the final in Roland Garros where she beat Coco Gauff to claim her second major while Jabeur had conceded a one-set lead to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final. Swiatek is 2-0 in Slam finals, having earlier on the French Open in 2020 as well. Swiatek is the first Polish woman to reach the US Open final while Jabeur is the first North African, Arab, and Tunisian woman to reach the final in New York. Swiatek is presently on an incredible winning streak against top-10 players which stretches to nine following her win against Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. Jabeur, on the other hand, has claimed only a solitary win against a top-10 players, Maria Sakkari in Italian Open, this season. Jabeur is only the seventh female player to have reached the final in Wimbledon and at the US Open in the same season since the start of this century after Venus Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Justine Henin, Vera Zvonareva and Angelique Kerber

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her semifinal match against France's Caroline Garcia (REUTERS)

RECORDS CHASING:

Swiatek will be gunning for her third Slam title in her career and a title victory will make her only the fourth active player on tour to have three or more majors after Venus (7), Naomi Osaka (4) and Kerber (3). Swiatek will be aiming to become the first female player to win a major in French Open and the US Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2013. And the first player since Kerber in 2016 (Australian and US Open) to win two or more Slams in a single season. Swiatek will be hoping to become the first Polish woman to claim the US Open title while Jabeur will hope to become the first North African, Arab, and Tunisian woman to claim a Slam.

