US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek among top names in entry lists; Nadal, Raducanu miss out

With Wimbledon done and dusted, world tennis now heads towards the North American hard court swing which will eventually lead to the 2023 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. The US Open will begin from August 28 onwards at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York with the final on September 10. And more than a month ahead of the kick off to the blockbuster Major, UST released the entry lists for men's and women's singles lists.

USTA announced the entry list for men's and women's singles draw

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz stands atop in the entry list followed by three-time champion Novak Djokovic, who will be back at the US Open for the first time since 2021 as he had missed the last edition as international travellers required to be vaccinated against Covid to enter U.S. In the fact, the Serb's stance on Covid vaccination saw him miss six Masters 1000 events played in North America.

The women's entry list includes defending champion Iga Swiatek and world no.55 Simona Halep, who had earlier missed the first three Slams of the calendar year as she remains provisionally suspended for doping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rafael Nadal will miss the 2023 edition as he continues to recover from his hip surgery. The injury, which he had incurred during his second-round loss in Australian Open, saw him miss French Open and Wimbledon as well. 2021 women's champion Emma Raducanu will also miss out after undergoing surgeries on both her hands and ankles.

Meanwhile, nine men have entered the list with injury-protected rankings which includes 2014 champion Marin Cilic, runner-up Kei Nishikori and other former Top 10 players in Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic. In women's singles list, five players have used protected rankings including America's Jennifer Brady, who has been out of action since June 2021.

The cutoff for women's singles is No.100 while for men's it is 96.

2023 US Open Initial Entry Lists - Men's singles:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 Alcaraz, Carlos Spain

2 Djokovic, Novak Serbia

3 Medvedev, Daniil

4 Ruud, Casper Norway

5 Tsitsipas, Stefanos Greece

6 Rune, Holger Denmark

7 Rublev, Andrey

8 Sinner, Jannik Italy

9 Fritz, Taylor United States

10 Tiafoe, Frances United States

11 Khachanov, Karen

12 Auger-Aliassime, Felix Canada

13 Norrie, Cameron Great Britain

14 Paul, Tommy United States

15 Coric, Borna Croatia

16 Musetti, Lorenzo Italy

17 Hurkacz, Hubert Poland

18 de Minaur, Alex Australia

19 Zverev, Alexander Germany

20 Cerundolo, Francisco Argentina

21 Dimitrov, Grigor Bulgaria

21 P Cilic, Marin Croatia

22 Carreno Busta, Pablo Spain

23 Shapovalov, Denis Canada

24 Struff, Jan-Lennard Germany

25 Bautista Agut, Roberto Spain

26 Jarry, Nicolas Chile

27 Bublik, Alexander Kazakhstan

28 Korda, Sebastian United States

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

29 Evans, Daniel Great Britain

30 Nishioka, Yoshihito Japan

31 Eubanks, Christopher United States

32 Berrettini, Matteo Italy

33 Lehecka, Jiri Czech Republic

33 P Opelka, Reilly United States

33 P Raonic, Milos Canada

34 Etcheverry, Tomas Martin Argentina

35 Davidovich Fokina, Alejandro Spain

35 P Monfils, Gael France

36 Griekspoor, Tallon Netherlands

37 Kyrgios, Nick Australia

38 Mannarino, Adrian France

39 Shelton, Ben United States

40 Humbert, Ugo France

41 Murray, Andy Great Britain

42 Sonego, Lorenzo Italy

43 Safiullin, Roman

44 Kecmanovic, Miomir Serbia

45 van de Zandschulp, Botic Netherlands

46 Hanfmann, Yannick Germany

47 Wolf, J.J. United States

47 P Harris, Lloyd South Africa

48 Ruusuvuori, Emil Finland

48 P Nishikori, Kei Japan

49 Gasquet, Richard France

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50 Barrere, Gregoire France

51 Ymer, Mikael Sweden

52 Karatsev, Aslan

53 Zapata Miralles, Bernabe Spain

54 Fucsovics, Marton Hungary

55 Djere, Laslo Serbia

56 Galan, Daniel Elahi Colombia

57 Nakashima, Brandon United States

58 Ofner, Sebastian Austria

59 McDonald, Mackenzie United States

60 Carballes Baena, Roberto Spain

61 Lajovic, Dusan Serbia

62 Giron, Marcos United States

63 Baez, Sebastian Argentina

64 Altmaier, Daniel Germany

65 Halys, Quentin France

66 Varillas, Juan Pablo Peru

67 O'Connell, Christopher Australia

68 Fils, Arthur France

69 Thompson, Jordan Australia

70 Zhang, Zhizhen China

71 Purcell, Max Australia

72 Borges, Nuno Portugal

73 Moutet, Corentin France

73 P Dellien, Hugo Bolivia

74 Wawrinka, Stan Switzerland

75 Arnaldi, Matteo Italy

75 P Pella, Guido Argentina

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

76 Muller, Alexandre France

77 Van Assche, Luca France

78 Wu, Yibing China

79 Ramos-Vinolas, Albert Spain

80 Draper, Jack Great Britain

81 Molcan, Alex Slovakia

82 Rinderknech, Arthur France

83 Vukic, Aleksandar Australia

84 Huesler, Marc-Andrea Switzerland

85 Kubler, Jason Australia

86 Lestienne, Constant France

87 Koepfer, Dominik Germany

88 Kokkinakis, Thanasi Australia

89 Kotov, Pavel

90 Cachin, Pedro Argentina

91 Popyrin, Alexei Australia

92 Ivashka, Ilya

93 Marozsan, Fabian Hungary

94 Thiem, Dominic Austria

94 P Vesely, Jiri Czech Republic

95 Cecchinato, Marco Italy

2023 US Open Initial Entry Lists - Women's singles:

1 Swiatek, Iga Poland

2 Sabalenka, Aryna

3 Rybakina, Elena Kazakhstan

4 Pegula, Jessica United States

5 Garcia, Caroline France

6 Jabeur, Ons Tunisia

7 Gauff, Coco United States

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8 Kvitova, Petra Czech Republic

9 Sakkari, Maria Greece

10 Vondrousova, Marketa Czech Republic

11 Kasatkina, Daria

12 Krejcikova, Barbora Czech Republic

13 Haddad Maia, Beatriz Brazil

14 Kudermetova, Veronika

14 S Brady, Jennifer United States

15 Bencic, Belinda Switzerland

16 Keys, Madison United States

17 Samsonova, Liudmila

18 Muchova, Karolina Czech Republic

19 Azarenka, Victoria

20 Ostapenko, Jelena Latvia

21 Alexandrova, Ekaterina

22 Vekic, Donna Croatia

23 Pliskova, Karolina Czech Republic

24 Potapova, Anastasia

25 Linette, Magda Poland

26 Zheng, Qinwen China

27 Svitolina, Elina Ukraine

28 Kalinina, Anhelina Ukraine

29 Bouzkova, Marie Czech Republic

30 Mertens, Elise Belgium

31 Begu, Irina-Camelia Romania

32 Cirstea, Sorana Romania

33 Siniakova, Katerina Czech Republic

34 Badosa, Paula Spain

35 Kostyuk, Marta Ukraine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

36 Martic, Petra Croatia

37 Blinkova, Anna

38 Sherif, Mayar Egypt

39 Pera, Bernarda United States

39 S Strycova, Barbora Czech Republic

40 Zhu, Lin China

41 Stephens, Sloane United States

42 Cocciaretto, Elisabetta Italy

43 Gracheva, Varvara France

44 Andreescu, Bianca Canada

45 Zhang, Shuai China

46 Tsurenko, Lesia Ukraine

47 Parks, Alycia United States

48 Collins, Danielle United States

49 Bogdan, Ana Romania

50 Giorgi, Camila Italy

52 Paolini, Jasmine Italy

53 Bronzetti, Lucia Italy

54 Davis, Lauren United States

54 S Saville, Daria Australia

55 Halep, Simona* Romania

56 Fruhvirtova, Linda Czech Republic

57 Navarro, Emma United States

58 Grabher, Julia Austria

59 Stearns, Peyton United States

60 Putintseva, Yulia Kazakhstan

61 Noskova, Linda Czech Republic

62 Rus, Arantxa Netherlands

63 Tomljanovic, Ajla Australia

64 Sasnovich, Aliaksandra

65 Kalinskaya, Anna

65 S Tig, Patricia Maria Romania

66 Andreeva, Mirra

67 Maria, Tatjana Germany

68 Cornet, Alizé France

69 Avanesyan, Elina

70 Wang, Xinyu China

71 Mcnally, Caty United States

72 Masarova, Rebeka Spain

73 Boulter, Katie Great Britain

74 Osorio, Camila Colombia

75 Trevisan, Martina Italy

76 Frech, Magdalena Poland

77 Wang, Xiyu China

78 Rakhimova, Kamilla

79 Peterson, Rebecca Sweden

80 Podoroska, Nadia Argentina

81 Bucsa, Cristina Spain

82 Parry, Diane France

83 Schmiedlova, Anna Karolina Slovakia

84 Fernandez, Leylah Canada

85 Sorribes Tormo, Sara Spain

86 Friedsam, Anna-Lena Germany

87 Udvardy, Panna Hungary

88 Liu, Claire United States

89 Tauson, Clara Denmark

90 Zanevska, Maryna Belgium

91 Kenin, Sofia United States

92 Marino, Rebecca Canada

93 Kanepi, Kaia Estonia

94 Burel, Clara France

95 Kovinic, Danka Montenegro

96 Pavlyuchenkova, Anastasia

97 Tomova, Viktoriya Bulgaria

98 Burrage, Jodie Great Britain

99 Korpatsch, Tamara Germany

99 S Krunic, Aleksandra Serbia

100 Baindl, Kateryna Ukraine

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON