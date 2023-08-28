US Open 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's and women's singles - All you need to know

The spotlight will be on Novak Djokovic, who will return to the Flushing Meadows after missing out on the tournament last year. Djokovic will be aiming to overcome his Wimbledon final defeat in the upcoming US Open 2023, which will be held from August 28-September 10 in New York. The Serbian will also be looking to win his fourth US Open title, which will equal him with Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams, which is also the most by any player. Djokovic's main opponent will be Carlos Alcaraz, who beat him in this year's Wimbledon final. Later, Djokovic defeated him in the Cincinnati Masters final last week. Alcaraz will be seeking to win his third Grand Slam title, and is also the defending champion.

While the qualifiers are wrapped up, here are the live streaming details of US Open 2023…

When is the US Open 2023 taking place?

US Open 2023 begins from August 28.(Getty Images via AFP)

US Open 2023 will begin on August 28 and end on September 10.

At what time will the US Open 2023 begin?

Day 1 of US Open 2023 is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2023 in India?

US Open 2023 will be broadcasted live in India on the Sony Sports TV channel.

Where will US Open 2023 be live streamed in India?

US Open 2023 will be live streamed in India on Sony Liv.

US Open 2023 Top Seeds

Men's singles:

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[4] Holger Rune (DEN)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[11] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

[12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[14] Tommy Paul (USA)

[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[16] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

[20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[24] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[26] Daniel Evna (GBR)

[27] Borna Coric (CRO)

[28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

[29] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[31] Sebastian Korda (USA)

[32] Laslo Djere (SRB)

Women's Singles

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

[3] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[6] Coco Gauff (USA)

[7] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

[8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE)

[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

[12] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

[13] Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

[14] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

[15] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

[16] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

[17] Madison Keys (USA)

[18] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

[19] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

[20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[21] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[22] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)

[23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

[24] Magda Linette (POL)

[25] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

[26] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[27] Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

[28] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[29] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

[30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

[31] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[32] Elise Mertens (BEL)

